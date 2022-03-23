Chatsworth estate: House and gardens reopen with a full programme for the 2022 season

Two new landmark exhibitions featuring the Art of Burning Man in the parkland and the favourite artworks of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire including the work of Lucian Freud in his centenary year in the house as well as the return of all signature events, the culmination of the major garden transformation and the re-opening of the historic glasshouses mark an exciting and full season ahead for Chatsworth.

Living With Art We Love: March 26 - October 9

A labour of love, this new exhibition brings art that the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire live with and love into the public areas of the house to share with visitors for the first time. A special section is dedicated to Lucian Freud in his centenary year. On display will be the artist’s paintings, drawings and prints from the Devonshire Collections, as well as two paintings on loan and returning to Chatsworth. Freud was one of the 11th Duke of Devonshire's first guests to stay at Chatsworth when he visited in the autumn of 1959. Sixty years later, his box of paints was discovered in a cupboard with written on the side 'Mr Freud: please do not remove from here'.

Alexandra Hodby, senior curator, Chatsworth, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring together this group of works, which represent the span of Freud’s life, and celebrate his relationship to the Cavendish family over many years.”

Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man: April 9 - October 1

Located across the parkland and set against the backdrop of the house, Radical Horizons is free to access for all to enjoy and features eight existing sculptures and four works built on site, including three new participatory sculptures that will be created in the parkland with the artists working with local schoolchildren, mirroring the build process at Burning Man that sees teams of volunteers gathering in the desert to create new artworks.

In the house

Over the winter, the house has undergone vital deep cleaning and conservation work on items in the collections as well as soft furnishings, chandeliers, carpets and other features that are too difficult to access while the house is open.

As a result, visitors will now have a chance to view the charming Alcove Bedroom. The room has been re-presented and will return to the visitor route for the first time in five years.

In the garden

Work on the ambitious Garden Development project, which includes the new Arcadia garden led by renowned landscape designer Tom Stuart-Smith, continues apace with the focus currently on the culmination of work on Paxton’s Rock Garden. New rock stacks have been positioned to create a better transition between the formal Baroque areas and the high Victorian Rock Garden with planting due to be completed in April.

This year will also see the historic Rose Garden replanted following clearance, soil improvements and temporary plantings over recent years.

Chatsworth is also delighted to be once again opening a number of its famous glasshouses to visitors. The Display Greenhouse has been partly replanted and Paxton’s Glasshouse will be open to show off trained peaches along with new ‘History Makers’ interpretation, to share insights into the work of the 6th Duke, Joseph and Sarah Paxton in shaping the famous Chatsworth garden.

A new digital guide has been launched to help visitors get the most out of their time at Chatsworth from March 26 the easy to use guide can be accessed via www.chatsworth.org and will help visitors get the most out of their trip, with information about the estate and useful navigation tools. All the popular signature events are back, as well as seasonal activities for all the family at Easter, summer, Halloween and Bonfire Night. A host of talks, tours and activities run throughout the year to cater for all interests and ages from nature led drawing, wildlife and gardening activities to art, culture and conservation.

Chatsworth International Horse Trials: May 13-15

World-class competition, from exciting show jumping to gripping cross country and elegant dressage combined with family entertainment, comes to Chatsworth for three thrilling days of equestrian action in beautiful surroundings.

Chatsworth Country Fair: September 2-4

Making its long-awaited return after a two-year absence, Chatsworth Country Fair is one of England’s finest annual outdoor events.

With a packed programme of grand ring entertainment, a fine food village and a cookery theatre, the spectacular celebration of the countryside attract thousands of visitors each year. There is plenty to enjoy for the whole family, including animal friends too.

Christmas at Chatsworth: November 5 - January 8 2023

Festive decorations, show-stopping Nordman fir trees and sparkling lights transform Chatsworth at Christmas. The theme for this year's celebrations will be announced in autumn.

Christmas market: November 5-23

The popular Christmas market promises plenty of festive spirit with entertainment and the chance to browse over 100 stalls set on Lodge Hill, against the backdrop of the house dressed for Christmas. Offering a range of gifts and decorations, as well as a range of food and drinks, Chatsworth offers one of the best Christmas market experiences in the country.

For more information, opening hours and tickets, please visit www.chatsworth.org