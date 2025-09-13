Charming market towns in South Yorkshire and the Peak District to explore this autumn

Just outside the city’s boundaries, there are lots of beautiful market towns, full of charm and character, to explore.
We have looked at some of the places you can take a trip out to as the days start to draw in, the perfect places to explore this autumn.
Our list of 14, below, is filled with charming spaces in both, with many of them accessible on public transport.
1. Penistone
Penistone, part of Barnsley, is home to one of the highest market towns in England, at over 700 feet above sea level, and you can get there by train. It dates back over 800 years. Its St John’s Church is described as a standout example of Victorian Gothic architecture, while the Paramount Cinema, opened in 1914, retains its original charm. Penistone was used as a location for the BBC period dramas To Walk Invisible, a BBC drama about the Brontë sisters; and Jamaica Inn. Photo: Mike Waistell, Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Grindleford
Grindleford is just 14 minutes from Sheffield by train, on the picturesque Hope Valley line. It is the perfect starting point for some delightful walks in and around the Derwent Valley, including along the charming Padley Gorge, pictured, which leads to Longshaw Estate. You can start or finish your day with a hearty meal at the popular Grindleford Station Cafe, fans of which include TV presenter Dan Walker. Grindleford is also home to a fantastic village shop and The Maynard hotel, with its popular bar and restaurant. | National World Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Number 2 bus
The number 2 bus operated by Stagecoach travels from The Moor Market in Sheffield city centre to Barnsley Interchange. It goes via the pretty village of Worsbrough, which is home to Worsbrough Mill, a 17th century working water mill where visitors can watch the process and buy flour made as it was as 400 years ago using water power from the River Dove Photo: Other
4. Bamford
This pretty village nestled in the picturesque Hope Valley is just four stops from Sheffield by train, with the journey taking around 22 minutes. Bamford is close to the scenic Ladybower Reservoir and Derwent Dam, and is home to the popularYorkshire Bridge Inn and Anglers Rest pubs. | National World Photo: Brian Eyre