Charming market towns in South Yorkshire and the Peak District to explore this autumn

1 . Penistone

Penistone, part of Barnsley, is home to one of the highest market towns in England, at over 700 feet above sea level, and you can get there by train. It dates back over 800 years. Its St John’s Church is described as a standout example of Victorian Gothic architecture, while the Paramount Cinema, opened in 1914, retains its original charm. Penistone was used as a location for the BBC period dramas To Walk Invisible, a BBC drama about the Brontë sisters; and Jamaica Inn. Photo: Mike Waistell, Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell