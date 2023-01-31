This is not the end but merely the end of the beginning … the hard work of addressing environmental change starts now!

We are reaching the conclusion of this first climate change project at Whirlow Brook Park. The activities have been organised by The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park with South Yorkshire Biodiversity Research Group.

Whirlow Brook celebratory event

The project was awarded a grant by the National Lottery Community Fund under the ‘Together for Our Planet’ programme and also have support from a generous local business sponsor, and this has enabled us to run an exciting programme of activities throughout the year.

We will shortly be celebrating and concluding with an event to which all are welcome – this will be on Saturday, February 18, 1:30pm to 3:30pm at Christ Church Dore Community Centre, 86 Townhead Road, Dore, Sheffield, S17 3GA. So please do book your free place.

Also see the websites below for details. The event and on the websites will be the outcomes for the project and these will launch strategies for the future park and surrounding areas. We have exciting plans to improve habitat for wildlife, to enhance the area for local people particularly with soon-to-be-opened new café in Whirlow Brook Park, and to help climate–proof the area for future change to come. There are ideas to discuss such as Sheffield’s first peat bog garden for instance, and the enhancing of the gardens with masses of summertime flowers, along with bird boxes and bat boxes too.

Whilst the Lottery-funded project closes with this event there will also be a short series of three workshops, free to all to attend (and not just Friends of Whirlow). Thanks to a local sponsor we are running sessions on habitat creation in your garden, on composting in your garden or community wildlife area, and on issues and solutions to do with the problem of eroding soils in many of our ancient woodlands, such as Endcliffe Park and Ecclesall Woods for example along with the Limb Valley woodlands. Please do join us!

This is not the end but merely the end of the beginning … the hard work of addressing environmental change starts now!

More information:

There’s plenty more throughout the autumn and open to all. You can find out more from our website www.ukeconet.org and just look under ‘projects’, or go direct to https://friendsofwhirlowbrookpark.org.uk/events/ for the programme and booking details.

Do join us – all free but you need to book. Details on the websites.

