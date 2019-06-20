Celebrate Walkley old and new at annual family festival in Sheffield suburb
Try glass-making, writing a poem, sword dancing, stick dancing or lindy hop dancing when a popular family festival returns to the city.
The 18th annual Walkley Festival begins again tomorrow and runs until July 7, giving residents of all ages a chance to learn a new skill.
The theme of this year’s event, which is run by the Walkley Community Forum, is ‘Creative Walkley Old and New’.
With that theme in mind, local artists, writers and musicians are opening their studios and classes throughout the fortnight for all who want to try out new creative opportunities. Murals created by young artists are already on display on South Road.
There will also be opportunities for visitors to visit the historic Walkley Cemetery, and drop in to help create a new Well- Dressing picture at St Mary’s Church which is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a brand new East window.
There will also be a chance to walk with llamas at Holly Hagg or enjoy the Buddhist Centre Fair.
There will be fun days for children on the Millennium Green and on Ruskin Park, and Walkley Library will also be hosting a number of creative activities for people of all ages to enjoy. There will even be an underground cake club.
History lovers can look forward to the Victorian fair, to open on June 22, featuring events led by historians.
Pick up a full programme of events in local shops and cafes, the library and churches, or go online and visit walkleyforum.co.uk.