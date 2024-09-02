Cats Shelter to mark 60th anniversary with street party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield Cats Shelter is set to host a street party on September 15 to celebrate 60 years in its current home, 1 Travis Place.

For over 127 years, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has helped cats and their owners in Sheffield and surrounding areas – and for the last 60 years, they have been based in Broomhall at 1 Travis Place.

Celebrations will take place on September 15, starting at 1.30pm, in the form of a street party and will feature a wide range of activities and games.

Exciting prizes are up for grabs in activities affectionately named after two of the Shelter’s former residents: the Raf-fle and Lucky’s Lucky Dip.

Cat's life: Action from last year's event

The raffle will also feature donations from the charity’s patrons, Frankie Seaman (a professional dancer and Dancing on Ice star from Sheffield) and Joann Fletcher (Barnsley’s BAFTA winning Egyptologist).

Patrons Frankie and Joann will also be in attendance on the day for people to chat to and get to know.

During the party, the Shelter’s ‘catio’ will be open for visitors providing a live stream ‘kitty cam’ of its current furry residents, and drinks and refreshments, including birthday cake, will be available.

A number of stalls will be present on the day. These will feature a cat information desk, a ‘Date Night Book Stall’ with a series of stories for guests to curl up with, and the charity’s ever-popular Teddy Tombola.

The first bands are up on the railings

Sarah Smith, charity manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, said: “We’re so excited to welcome everyone to our home to celebrate 60 years at Travis Place! Having somewhere cosy for our cats to stay is so important ahead of them finding their forever home. Travis Place has been perfect for that.

“While the years have passed and our cats have changed our collective love for our feline friends – and our mission – is just as strong now as it’s always been.

“We can’t wait to see our shelter continue to be a safe haven for the cats of Sheffield and surrounding areas for years to come.”

Guests are encouraged to dress up in 60s attire to help the Shelter celebrate 60 years in their current home.

From last year

The charity is also encouraging supporters and guests on the day to celebrate the special bond they have with their cats—whether they’re with them now or in loving memory.

To get involved, supporters can purchase a waterproof Fur-Ever Love Band to be placed on the Shelter's memorial railing, where it will join others in a beautiful, collective tribute. Get yours here: https://thesheffieldcatsshelter.org/fur-ever_love_bands/

Plus, if anyone has donations of cake refreshments, prizes for the raffle or soft toys for the teddy tombola, please donate these to the Shelter or to any of the charity’s three shops.

Lastly, if anyone can volunteer on the day of the party, please email: [email protected].