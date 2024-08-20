Canal cruises for CRY
On Monday August 26, the Chesterfield Canal Trust will be running cruises on its tripboat called Madeline, from Hollingwood Hub, S43 2PF. £7 Adults, £5 Under 16s.
All fares will be donated to CRY – Cardiac Risk in the Young – in memory of Madeline Siddall after whom the boat is named. There will also be collection boxes and information leaflets in the Trust’s Information Centre & Shop. Katey’s Coffee Shop will be open.
To book your seat, search for Chesterfield Canal Trust and follow the links. You could just turn up and hope there are still seats available, but this can’t be guaranteed.
On 7th July 2011, Madeline collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest (Young Sudden Cardiac Death, or YSCD). She was just 15 years old. There had been no warning signs, she appeared to be fit and healthy.
12 young people die of YSCD each week. With 80% of these there will be no warning. It is the third highest killer of young people under the age of 35, yet there is no national screening programme to help detect the heart defects that cause it.
Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) is a charity that funds research into YSCD, bereavement support, screening and much more.
