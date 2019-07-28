Jess Firth waves the flag for Sheffield Pride

Can you spot yourself in our Sheffield Pride 2019 gallery?

The rain did little to dampen the spirits of those who turned out to celebrate Sheffield Pride over the weekend for its first year under new organisers ‘Pride in Sheffield’.

By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 15:00

Hundreds joined the parade towards Endcliffe Park on Saturday, proudly wearing their rainbow colours in support of the LGBTQ+ community and everything it brings to the city. Did you take part? See if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.

1. Sheltering from the rain

Representing the rainbow colours despite the downpour

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Laughing along the way

Rainbows galore during the Sheffield Pride parade

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Hiding under the flag

Sheltering from the rain as the parade sets off

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Sea of umbrellas

The parade was awash with colourful umbrellas

Photo: Simon Hulme

