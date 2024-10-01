Buckets, spades and Derbyshire Miners' Association nostaglia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fancy a trip down memory lane, equipped with a knotted hanky and deckchair? Local historian Ivan Brentnall is set to provide a light-hearted history of Skegness’s legendary Miners’ Camp. The 'Miners’ Camp Holiday Special' event brings to life the innovative holiday scheme initiated by the Derbyshire Miners' Association in 1938. This visionary project led to the creation of the first UK holiday centre of its kind in Skegness, specifically designed for the hardworking miners of Derbyshire and their families.

The Derbyshire Miners' Welfare Holiday Centre was built with financial grants from the Miners' Welfare Fund and colliery owners. It opened on 20 May, 1939, and was the first of its kind in the country. The holiday centre could accommodate almost 1,000 visitors per week in wooden chalets, and was available to approximately 40,000 miners then employed in Derbyshire collieries. It provided accommodation, meals and entertainment.

Event organiser Richard Godley says: "Come armed with your, knotted hanky, bucket and spade and, if you have some, memories of this amazing institution!"

Event Details:

Renishaw Park Colliery Miners’ Camp in 1947.

Date: Tuesday, 12th November

Tuesday, 12th November Time: 11am to 2pm

11am to 2pm Talk by Ivan Brentnall: 11:30am to 12:30pm

11:30am to 12:30pm Location: The Hub, Gladstone Buildings, Broadleys, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JN

The Hub, Gladstone Buildings, Broadleys, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JN Admission: free. A light lunch/refreshments will be available free of charge to attendees.

The ’Miners Camp Holiday Special’ is part of a calendar of events that explore the rich mining heritage of the Clay Cross area which is being funded by a £79,650 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The two-and-a-half-year project is exploring the lives and heritage of former miners, with their recordings turned into podcasts for the wider community to hear.

It is paying particular attention to the cultural heritage associated with mining art and music.

More information from www.thehubs45.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/TheHubS45/