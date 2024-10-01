Buckets, spades and Derbyshire Miners' Association nostaglia
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Derbyshire Miners' Welfare Holiday Centre was built with financial grants from the Miners' Welfare Fund and colliery owners. It opened on 20 May, 1939, and was the first of its kind in the country. The holiday centre could accommodate almost 1,000 visitors per week in wooden chalets, and was available to approximately 40,000 miners then employed in Derbyshire collieries. It provided accommodation, meals and entertainment.
Event organiser Richard Godley says: "Come armed with your, knotted hanky, bucket and spade and, if you have some, memories of this amazing institution!"
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, 12th November
- Time: 11am to 2pm
- Talk by Ivan Brentnall: 11:30am to 12:30pm
- Location: The Hub, Gladstone Buildings, Broadleys, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JN
- Admission: free. A light lunch/refreshments will be available free of charge to attendees.
The ’Miners Camp Holiday Special’ is part of a calendar of events that explore the rich mining heritage of the Clay Cross area which is being funded by a £79,650 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The two-and-a-half-year project is exploring the lives and heritage of former miners, with their recordings turned into podcasts for the wider community to hear.
It is paying particular attention to the cultural heritage associated with mining art and music.
More information from www.thehubs45.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/TheHubS45/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.