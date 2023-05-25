News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

British Sandwich Week: Sheffield's best sandwich shops - according to our readers

In order to mark British Sandwich Week (May 22 to 28), we decided to pull together a list of Sheffield’s best places to grab a sandwich.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 25th May 2023, 04:45 BST

We have compiled the gallery based on responses to an appeal on social media in which we asked Star readers to name their favourite sandwich shops in the Steel City. Did your favourite cafe or deli make our list?

Beres, who have 12 pork shops in Sheffield, were the runaway sandwich shop winners with Star readers who answered our social media shout-outs. In this picture of their Hillsborough branch, long-time staff member Ethel, who served the shop for 36 years, was retiring. Ethel is pictured with Richard Beres

1. Beres is best

Beres, who have 12 pork shops in Sheffield, were the runaway sandwich shop winners with Star readers who answered our social media shout-outs. In this picture of their Hillsborough branch, long-time staff member Ethel, who served the shop for 36 years, was retiring. Ethel is pictured with Richard Beres Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Lily's Pork Stores on Penistone Road, Owlerton was another favourite with the hot pork sandwich fans

2. Loving a Lily's

Lily's Pork Stores on Penistone Road, Owlerton was another favourite with the hot pork sandwich fans Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Birley Moor Bakery on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville is big among the breakfast butty lovers

3. Breakfast at Birley's

Birley Moor Bakery on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville is big among the breakfast butty lovers Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Yummy's Sandwich Bar keeps the hungry workers of Orgreave Drive industrial estate happy

4. Yummy by name...

Yummy's Sandwich Bar keeps the hungry workers of Orgreave Drive industrial estate happy Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sheffield