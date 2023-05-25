In order to mark British Sandwich Week (May 22 to 28), we decided to pull together a list of Sheffield’s best places to grab a sandwich.
We have compiled the gallery based on responses to an appeal on social media in which we asked Star readers to name their favourite sandwich shops in the Steel City. Did your favourite cafe or deli make our list?
1. Beres is best
Beres, who have 12 pork shops in Sheffield, were the runaway sandwich shop winners with Star readers who answered our social media shout-outs. In this picture of their Hillsborough branch, long-time staff member Ethel, who served the shop for 36 years, was retiring. Ethel is pictured with Richard Beres Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Loving a Lily's
Lily's Pork Stores on Penistone Road, Owlerton was another favourite with the hot pork sandwich fans Photo: Google
3. Breakfast at Birley's
Birley Moor Bakery on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville is big among the breakfast butty lovers Photo: Google
4. Yummy by name...
Yummy's Sandwich Bar keeps the hungry workers of Orgreave Drive industrial estate happy Photo: Google