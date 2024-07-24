Brick-tastic family trail returns to Sheffield city centre with safari theme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield families can go on safari in their own city this summer thanks to a new brick-tastic attraction.

Sheffield Bricktropolis - a free visitor trail and programme of fun activities inspired by the nation’s favourite bricks - returns on Saturday, August 3.

The theme this year is ‘on safari’, so people taking part will be able to spot intricate animal models on their expeditions around the city centre.

Highlights will include discovering the king of the jungle, an African lion made from thousands of bricks, at the new Pennine Five offices on Hawley Street.

The Bengal tiger will be on display in Primark on The Moor

Sheffield Business Improvement District organises the Bricktropolis event, which is now in its fourth year and brings some 25,000 people into the city centre.

Diane Jarvis, Head of Business Operations, said: “Sheffield Bricktropolis is a fantastic way to attract residents and new visitors alike into the city centre. It’s an opportunity to get active with the family and explore different parts of the city.

“The trail also supports our visitor economy as people spend money in our local businesses.

“It’s a great full day out for families and people of all ages, providing a chance for them to see some of the many exciting changes taking place in Sheffield city centre.

“As well as our trail and fringe activities, there’s plenty to see and do for a great family day out including Pounds Park and Sheffield by the Seaside, where we will have a 'bricks on the beach' feature.”

There will be 17 wild animal brick models going on display in the city centre, including a Bengal tiger located inside Primark on The Moor. A zebra, kangaroo and an alligator can also be seen by families, along with a collection of baby animals.

Families who find all of the models using the official £1 trail map can even enter a competition to win tickets including travel and accommodation to LEGOLAND Windsor.

Meanwhile, there will be free building activities in place at Sheffield Cathedral and the Builder’s Brew cafe opposite.

An Adult Fans of LEGO® (AFOL) exhibition will take place on the opening weekend (August 3- 4) at Sheffield Hallam University’s Hallam Hall, followed by two giant mosaic builds during the Bricktropolis fortnight.

At the new Pennine Five offices, there is a dedicated ‘selfie zone’ featuring the African lion and a safari Jeep.Developers RBH Properties are an associate sponsor for Bricktropolis.Jeremy Hughes, Director at RBH Properties, said: “We are incredibly proud to be an associate sponsor for this year’s Sheffield Bricktropolis.

“We’re excited to host part of the event at Pennine Five as we continue to open up this part of the city to the public. "We’ve designed our brand-new plaza to be both an accessible and inclusive environment for the people of Sheffield. “Being able to host two amazing Lego models, including the breathtaking king of the jungle, gives us a fantastic opportunity to showcase the plaza. "We can't wait to welcome families from Sheffield and beyond.”

Sheffield Bricktropolis runs from August 3 until August 18. Visit Brick Central - otherwise known as the Sheffield BID offices - next to the Winter Garden on Surrey Street to collect a trail map for a £1 fee which includes entry into the prize draw. Alternatively, a free map can be downloaded from the website.

Visit www.sheffieldbricktropolis.com/ for more details and to see fringe events and other offers from businesses taking place during the event.Travel Master is the official travel partner for Bricktropolis.