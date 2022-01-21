3. The Lost and Found, Ecclesall Road

In third place was The Lost and Found, a Victorian-inspired quirky bar with a secret- their heavenly brunch! Scoring 64 out of 100, it has a great variety of dishes and its set-up is divine, giving you a distinctive blend of rustic and glamorous; glittering chandeliers and elegant furnishings with a botanical backdrop- the perfect place for your first brunch catch up. Choose from free-flowing Prosecco, Mimosas or Bloody Mary's alongside a varied menu ranging from classic options such as smashed avocado on sourdough toast to more intriguing dishes such as the Turkish eggs (poached eggs served on toast with whipped yoghurt and chorizo butter). Or for an extra sweet treat, indulge in their decadent buttermilk pancakes with banana, maple pecans and chocolate sauce. Prices from £28.00 per person

Photo: @thelostandfoundbars