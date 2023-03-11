Bottomless brunches are popular across Sheffield, with many venues now offering them.
Drinks retailer The Bottle Club recently uncovered which cities in the UK were the ‘Best of the Brunch’ when it comes to offering the best boozy, bottomless brunches.
To discover the best brunch spots, they looked at several factors, including the amount of 5* reviews, price, time availability, drinks on the BB menu, food on the BB menu and other details – giving them an overall rating out of 100. Check out their study here.
They have now compiled a list of bottomless brunch spots in Sheffield where you can go, and we have added some extra ones. The majority of venues will need to be booked directly through their website or telephone. Scroll through and see whether your favourite has been included.
1. Pitcher and Piano, Holly Street
Nestled at the heart of Sheffield, enjoy sophisticated bites and bubbles at Pitcher and Piano. Scoring 61 out of 100 in the study it ranked particularly well for their drink variety. This brunch is the perfect place for you to escape to a luxurious venue for a much-needed catch up with friends.
Brunch at Pitcher and Piano offers unlimited Prosecco, bellinis and mimosas alongside a mouth-watering selection of food including solid meaty breakfasts choices with sausage, bacon and burgers, their indulgently runny Eggs Benedict or veggie choices including Mushroom Madame, Avocado Sourdough and Veggie Breakfast.
Priced at £34 per person.
Photo: @pitcherandpianosheffield
2. Firepit Rocks
Firepit Rocks on West Street is offering bottomless brunch for £25 per person. Choose from Bacon Pancakes, Blueberry Pancakes, Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict, Fried Chicken Eggs Benedict, Breakfast Burrito, Bacon & Chilli Waffles, Waffles with Strawberries and Smashed Avo Toast.
Photo: Google
3. Silversmiths, Arundel Street, city centre
Silversmith's serves bottomless brunch every Saturday from 12pm to 3pm for £35 a head. They use ingredients sourced from some of the best local suppliers to bring you the ultimate brunch in Sheffield.
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Forum, Devonshire Street
Choose from Forum’s flavour-packed breakfast burritos to their renowned hangover fries (fries topped with cheese, bacon, fried eggs, spring onion, avocado & salsa verde) to mouth-watering pork tacos plus much more. Drinks include 90 minutes of mimosas, prosecco, and lager.
Bottomless Brunch is available every Thursday - Saturday between 12pm – 3pm.
Photo: Google Maps