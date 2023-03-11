1 . Pitcher and Piano, Holly Street

Nestled at the heart of Sheffield, enjoy sophisticated bites and bubbles at Pitcher and Piano. Scoring 61 out of 100 in the study it ranked particularly well for their drink variety. This brunch is the perfect place for you to escape to a luxurious venue for a much-needed catch up with friends. Brunch at Pitcher and Piano offers unlimited Prosecco, bellinis and mimosas alongside a mouth-watering selection of food including solid meaty breakfasts choices with sausage, bacon and burgers, their indulgently runny Eggs Benedict or veggie choices including Mushroom Madame, Avocado Sourdough and Veggie Breakfast. Priced at £34 per person.

Photo: @pitcherandpianosheffield