News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bottomless brunch Sheffield: 9 boozy brunch spots including Lost and Found, Forum and Silversmiths

Bottomless brunches are popular across Sheffield, with many venues now offering them.

By Lee Peace
1 hour ago

Drinks retailer The Bottle Club recently uncovered which cities in the UK were the ‘Best of the Brunch’ when it comes to offering the best boozy, bottomless brunches.

To discover the best brunch spots, they looked at several factors, including the amount of 5* reviews, price, time availability, drinks on the BB menu, food on the BB menu and other details – giving them an overall rating out of 100. Check out their study here.

They have now compiled a list of bottomless brunch spots in Sheffield where you can go, and we have added some extra ones. The majority of venues will need to be booked directly through their website or telephone. Scroll through and see whether your favourite has been included.

Nestled at the heart of Sheffield, enjoy sophisticated bites and bubbles at Pitcher and Piano. Scoring 61 out of 100 in the study it ranked particularly well for their drink variety. This brunch is the perfect place for you to escape to a luxurious venue for a much-needed catch up with friends. Brunch at Pitcher and Piano offers unlimited Prosecco, bellinis and mimosas alongside a mouth-watering selection of food including solid meaty breakfasts choices with sausage, bacon and burgers, their indulgently runny Eggs Benedict or veggie choices including Mushroom Madame, Avocado Sourdough and Veggie Breakfast. Priced at £34 per person.

1. Pitcher and Piano, Holly Street

Nestled at the heart of Sheffield, enjoy sophisticated bites and bubbles at Pitcher and Piano. Scoring 61 out of 100 in the study it ranked particularly well for their drink variety. This brunch is the perfect place for you to escape to a luxurious venue for a much-needed catch up with friends. Brunch at Pitcher and Piano offers unlimited Prosecco, bellinis and mimosas alongside a mouth-watering selection of food including solid meaty breakfasts choices with sausage, bacon and burgers, their indulgently runny Eggs Benedict or veggie choices including Mushroom Madame, Avocado Sourdough and Veggie Breakfast. Priced at £34 per person.

Photo: @pitcherandpianosheffield

Photo Sales
Firepit Rocks on West Street is offering bottomless brunch for £25 per person. Choose from Bacon Pancakes, Blueberry Pancakes, Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict, Fried Chicken Eggs Benedict, Breakfast Burrito, Bacon & Chilli Waffles, Waffles with Strawberries and Smashed Avo Toast.

2. Firepit Rocks

Firepit Rocks on West Street is offering bottomless brunch for £25 per person. Choose from Bacon Pancakes, Blueberry Pancakes, Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict, Fried Chicken Eggs Benedict, Breakfast Burrito, Bacon & Chilli Waffles, Waffles with Strawberries and Smashed Avo Toast.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Silversmith's serves bottomless brunch every Saturday from 12pm to 3pm for £35 a head. They use ingredients sourced from some of the best local suppliers to bring you the ultimate brunch in Sheffield.

3. Silversmiths, Arundel Street, city centre

Silversmith's serves bottomless brunch every Saturday from 12pm to 3pm for £35 a head. They use ingredients sourced from some of the best local suppliers to bring you the ultimate brunch in Sheffield.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Choose from Forum’s flavour-packed breakfast burritos to their renowned hangover fries (fries topped with cheese, bacon, fried eggs, spring onion, avocado & salsa verde) to mouth-watering pork tacos plus much more. Drinks include 90 minutes of mimosas, prosecco, and lager. Bottomless Brunch is available every Thursday - Saturday between 12pm – 3pm.

4. Forum, Devonshire Street

Choose from Forum’s flavour-packed breakfast burritos to their renowned hangover fries (fries topped with cheese, bacon, fried eggs, spring onion, avocado & salsa verde) to mouth-watering pork tacos plus much more. Drinks include 90 minutes of mimosas, prosecco, and lager. Bottomless Brunch is available every Thursday - Saturday between 12pm – 3pm.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield