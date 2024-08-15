Book your tickets for the year’s tastiest fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets are now on sale as South Yorkshire’s tastiest fundraising event moves to a new home for 2024.

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s Yorkshire Chocolate Festival will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton Sheffield Park at Meadowhead in Sheffield, on October 19.

Live music, workshops and more than 70 stalls featuring all things chocolate will make the event a chocolate lover’s paradise, bringing together some of the county’s best bakers, crafters, chocolatiers and makers!

From brownies and doughnuts to hot chocolate mugs and wax melts, there promises to be something for everyone with a sweet tooth.

“After taking a break for a year, The Yorkshire Chocolate Festival is back for a third time, offering our friends and supporters an even greater taste experience,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“We have an impressive list of chocolatiers, makers and traders taking part and offering an impressive range of goodies, gifts and much more too in a day of chocolate, sweet treats and simply feeling warm, cosy and autumnal!”

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children and £4 for seniors and students, with a family ticket - two adults and up to four children - for £15. Visit https://www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/yorkshire-chocolate-festival/