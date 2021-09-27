Bongo’s Bingo announces festive events at Sheffield’s O2 Academy

The festive-themed shows will take place at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Monday, 27, Tuesday 28, and Wednesday, 29 December.

The musical-themed extravaganzas will have every hand in the air and every face beaming all night long with the spectacular Bingo Is The Word presented by the original and defining bingo rave phenomenon.

Each event will feature songs and dances through the evening, with the emphasis on more musical numbers for everyone to go wild to.

There will also be some Christmas themed prizes up for grabs as with all their events, and people are encouraged to wear fancy dress as much as possible to fully get into the spirit.

Jonny Bongo of Bongo’s Bingo says: “Christmas is my favourite time of year and we are gearing up for a brilliant festive season. Our Bingo Is The Word shows are class - it’s a lot of fun for everyone. We can’t wait!”

Bongo’s Bingo combines the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a mesmeric live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes, which have helped create one of the most talked-about nights out in the country.

Brace yourself for a night full of madness, mischief, and shared euphoria, with hits from across the ages all night long.