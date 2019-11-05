Bonfires in Sheffield 2019: These are the firework displays happening in South Yorkshire tonight, Tuesday November 5

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

A number of bonfire events were held over the weekend but these are the displays that are scheduled to take place tonight, Tuesday November 5:

AFTER DARK

The annual After Dark fireworks spectacular will take place at the Don Valley Bowl on November 5.

The event takes place from 5:30pm until10pm and is likely to attract a whopping 20,000 spectators.

The event, hosted by Hallam FM will feature a giant bonfire, a funfair, food stalls, face painting and fire spinners and a huge firework display set to music.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm with fireworks at 9pm.

Advance ticket prices (before midnight on November 4) Adults (12yrs+) £12, Children (Under 12) £6, Under 3’s are free and do not require a ticket.

Tickets will also be available to buy on the night from ticket booths at the event – cash only.

Event day ticket price (after midnight on November 4).

Adults (12yrs+) £14, Children (Under 12) £7, Under 3’s are free and do not require a ticket.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Car parking is at Sheffield Arena. Don Valley Grass Bowl can also be accessed via Supertram. The Arena/Don Valley Stadium stop is located nearby.

MANOR FIELDS PARK COMMUNITY BONFIRE

The annual Community Bonfire and Firework Display will take place at Manor Fields Park, City Road on November 5.

Free entry is via the gates at 4:30pm and the bonfire will be lit from 5pm. Fireworks display will be at 7pm.

There will be food but parking is limited and customers are advised to use the Spring Lane tram stop.

MALTBY FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Maltby Fireworks Display will take place at Maltby Manor Fields, High Street, Maltby on November 5 from 5pm.

Fireworks display at 6:30pm and disco starting at 5pm, children's fairground rides, refreshments and more.

There will be limited parking at this event.

WALKLEY COTTAGE INN

The Walkley Cottage in Bole Hill Rd will be hosting a night of fireworks and food from 6pm on November 5.

STAGS HEAD, PSALTER LANE