1 . Shakespeare's

When Sheffielders were asked to vote for their favourite pub in an online poll, Shakespeare's came out on top, and it's easy to see why. The much-loved watering hole on Gibraltar Street, between the city centre and trendy Kelham Island, dates back to 1821. Its quirky decor, the remarkable, ever-changing line up of beers, its excellent reputation for live music, but above all the friendly atmosphere, make it one of the city's must-visit pubs. Shakespeare's is also in a part of the city with a fascinating history, which was once known as 'Little Chicago' due to the gang warfare being waged there. Thankfully, the area is much safer these days! Ethan Brown is pictured here behind the bar. | National World Photo: National World