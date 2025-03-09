If you’re new to the city or trying to introduce first-time visitors to Sheffield, it can be hard to know where to begin.
We've put together this list of some of our favourite places around Sheffield which you can visit to get a true flavour of the city, from its industrial heritage to the flourishing food and drink scene.
They include some of Sheffield’s many historical gems, beautiful nature walks and entertaining family-friendly attractions.
Foodie hotspots and the best pubs and bars at which to drink also feature on our round-up of top Sheffield places to visit.
1. Shakespeare's
When Sheffielders were asked to vote for their favourite pub in an online poll, Shakespeare's came out on top, and it's easy to see why. The much-loved watering hole on Gibraltar Street, between the city centre and trendy Kelham Island, dates back to 1821. Its quirky decor, the remarkable, ever-changing line up of beers, its excellent reputation for live music, but above all the friendly atmosphere, make it one of the city's must-visit pubs. Shakespeare's is also in a part of the city with a fascinating history, which was once known as 'Little Chicago' due to the gang warfare being waged there. Thankfully, the area is much safer these days! Ethan Brown is pictured here behind the bar. | National World Photo: National World
2. Bolehills
There are lots of places in Sheffield with stunning views over the surrounding countryside, but one of the most popular is the Bolehills. Looking down the valley towards Stannington, it has always been a popular spot to watch the sunset | National WOrld Photo: Sarah Marshall
3. Manor Lodge
Sheffield is best known for its industrial heritage but there's more to the city's history than making steel. Mary Queen of Scots spent 14 years as a prisoner in Sheffield, where she was held at both Sheffield Castle and Manor Lodge, pictured here with an actor portraying the ill-fated queen. Sheffield Castle was sadly destroyed after being seized during the Civil War but you can still visit what remains of Manor Lodge, where the Tudor House stands intact and regular events are held. | National World Photo: Marie Caley
4. The Leadmill
Sheffield definitely punches above its weight when it comes to producing great bands, from the Arctic Monkeys to Def Leppard, The Human League and Pulp. Most of them, in recent times at least, have played at The Leadmill, which opened in 1980 and claims to be the city's longest-running live music venue and nightclub. It's one of the UK's most celebrated live music venues, with Coldplay, Oasis and the Stone Roses just some of the other big names to have played there over the years. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
