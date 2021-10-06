Becky has an impressive string of hits to her name, having written and performed on numerous singles which have charted in the Top 40, including 2020’s “Heaven On My Mind” with Sigala, “Better Off Without You” (which spent five weeks in the Top 20) and the No.1, “Gecko (Overdrive)” with Oliver Heldens.

The 27-year-old is set to She is set to wow the crowds in the Steel City later, so with that in mind, we have put together this handy list of everything you need to know about the upcoming show:

When is Becky Hill playing in Sheffield?

Becky Hill performs between innings during The Hundred match at The Kia Oval, Kennington. Picture date: Wednesday July 21, 2021.

On Wednesday, October 6

How many tickets are left for the Becky Hill gig in Sheffield?

The show is sold out.

What time is Becky Hill expected to perform in Sheffield tonight?

Doors open at 7pm but you can expect Becky on stage after the support act.

How can I get to the Becky Hill show in Sheffield tonight?

For bus, train and tram timetables you can visit the Travel South Yorkshire website here

Where can I park for Becky Hill’s Sheffield gig?

As the academy is in the city centre, Sheffield is easy to get to by all major approach roads, including the M1 but remember there are various one-way systems in our fair city so plan your route.

If you’re driving, the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Q-Park Charles Street, St Paul's Place, Sheffield. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2NA.

Please note that the NCP car park next door at Arundel Gate, Pond Street, Sheffield is no longer operating and is permanently closed as of Friday 17 September 2021.

What songs will be in Becky Hill’s set list in Sheffield tonight?

Judging by her performances on her recent UK tour, you can expect to hear fan favourites such as Afterglow, Wish You Well and Remember.

The set list for a performance in Manchester last week can be read here.

Will I need a vaccine passport to attend Becky Hill’s Sheffield show?

All of the relevant information in relation to this can be found at the venue’s FAQs section here

Can I attend the Becky Hill gig in Sheffield if I am under 18?