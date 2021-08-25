Beautiful private garden boasting hundreds of plants at Sheffield home to be opened to public this weekend

City centre.

The garden located at 9 Meadow Head Avenue will open to the general public this weekend on Sunday, August 29, as part of The National Garden Scheme.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,600 exceptional private gardens in England and Wales and raises money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Visitors will have the chance to walk around the garden, which is set in one-third of an acre with hundreds of plants, trees and shrubs and plants, as well as homemade refreshments will be on sale.

The garden will be open between 11 am and 5 pm.

Admission is £3.50 for adults, and children can enter free with an adult.

Visitors are asked NOT to bring dogs.