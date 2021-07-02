Sheffield’s Beat the Street campaign invites residents to walk, cycle and roll as far as possible in six weeks, and so far, 55,758 Sheffield residents are playing the game.

Organisers have designed a ‘Go Wild’ themed week to encourage residents to explore their local parks, and green spaces with double points available in these areas over the weekend.

Alasdair Menmuir, engagement coordinator for Beat the Street Sheffield, said: “We’ve been so impressed with everyone’s efforts in the Beat the Street game and watching the total number of miles travelled has been compelling.

Sheffield’s Beat the Street campaign invites local residents to walk, cycle and roll as far as possible in six weeks.

"Our Go Wild week has been designed to connect people with their local parks and green spaces and is a good opportunity to encourage people to think how they can ensure they spend time in nature every day.”

Points leaderboards are in place, and the top school team in each locality will win £125 of vouchers for books or sports equipment and a trophy.

Players can also choose to donate their points to the chosen charity team, which is Sheffield Children’s Hospital - If they reach their points target, they’ll receive a donation of £500.

Marlcliffe Primary School retain their lead at the top of the total points leaderboard, where their 724 players have clocked up 249,610 points.

Ellie Davison, a teacher at Marlcliffe Primary School, said: “I just want to say a huge thank you for Beat the Street Sheffield. The kids are absolutely obsessed, and I have never seen anything motivate them to get moving so much! They have so much school pride, and the team ethos around school is lovely. What a brilliant idea and such a lovely boost for the kids who have had such a challenging year. Thank you.”

Anyone of any age is invited to take part in the free game. Just pick up a card from one of the distribution points listed at www.beatthestreet.me/sheffield register your card, join a team and get playing.