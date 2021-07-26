Bears of Sheffield craft workshops to be held on the moor in support of Children’s Hospital

The Moor will be holding 10 Bears of Sheffield kids craft workshops throughout the summer holidays to raise funds for Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital Charity and to bring families into Sheffield throughout the Summer.

The events will be held every Thursday throughout the Summer holidays, and children will be able to take part in painting their own Bear of Sheffield or creating a Bear of Sheffield mask.

There will be two workshops held per day; in the morning, children will have the opportunity to paint one of the small Bears of Sheffield, and in the afternoon sessions, there will be Bears of Sheffield mask making.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The craft workshops will be held on The Moor throughout the summer.

Amanda Phillips, centre manager for The Moor, said: “The Moor is delighted to be part of this collaboration with Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity. We hope the craft workshops will not only bring families into the heart of Sheffield this Summer but also raise vital funds for a fantastic charity.”

The workshops will take place outdoor next to Krispy Kreme on The Moor and will be held on the 29th of July, and the 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th of August.

Parents will be able to book their child’s place on the craft workshops by messaging The Moor’s Facebook page.

The ‘Bears of Sheffield’ campaign will run until the end of September, with members of the public invited to find bear sculptures dotted around the city in support of the Children’s Hospital Charity.