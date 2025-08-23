There’s a struggle to balance both staying healthy and having fun.
Fast food, chocolate, beer, we’re constantly being told about the health risks and the importance of a balanced diet and staying active.
So, here at The Star we thought about how you could do both.
Here’s a list of some of the best scenic walks across the region, that will help you get your steps in, but still lead you to a good boozer at the end.
And with the August bank holiday weekend, hopefully there’s plenty of opportunity to enjoy some nature and couple of pints.
1. Calver river walk
This is a lovely level, short walk - distance 2.5 miles - along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn boasts a pretty riverside garden. Guide at http://www.derbyshire-peakdistrict.co.uk/calverwalk.htm Photo: bridge
2. Damflask Reservoir circuit
Start at the east end of the reservoir and head along the south bank until you reach School Lane, turn right and cross the bridge before turning right on to Lamb Hill. Follow Lamb Hill for roughly half a kilometre before taking a path to the right along the north side of the reservoir. Finish by joining Loxley Road and nipping along the road for a drink at the Nag’s Head.
Distance: 4 miles. Time: 1.5 to 2 hours Photo: Chris Etchells
3. Rivelin Corn Mill
Described on stocksbridge-walkers.org.uk as "a short circular walk along the Rivelin valley, west of Sheffield. The route takes the riverside path, before ascending to views over the Rivelin Valley and returning via an ancient route, Coppice Wood, and a bridleway". Starts at Rails Road car park and you can visit the Rivelin Hotel.
Length: 2.6 miles Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Higger Tor and Carl Wark Iron Age Fort
This route starts and finishes at The Fox House pub at Longshaw. It goes to Burbage Rocks and Upper Burbage Bridge, then up Higger Tor and down to Carl Wark Iron Age hillfort and back to the pubBook at www.vintageinn.co.uk/. restaurants/yorkshire/thefoxhouselongshaw
Distance: 4 to 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours. Full walk description: trekkingbritain.com Photo: Chris Etchells