Bank Holiday walking festival to be held at Sheffield pub

It is something most people in Sheffield will have as part of their plans for the Bank Holiday weekend – a visit to the pub.

But for a group of around 100 people that trip to the boozer will be anything but relaxing as they take part in a three-day walking festival.

The Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow

Third annual Ringinglow Walks Walking Festival will take place over the May bank holiday at the Norfolk Arms from Saturday, May 4 until Monday, May 6.

Walk leader Steve Murfitt will take the group on a walk each day of the weekend – taking in a total of more than 16 miles.

The treks will all leave from the Ringinglow Road, and the first, on Saturday from 9am, will take a tour of both sides of the Burbage Valley, visit an Iron Age fort and climb Higgar Tor.

A previous walking festival held at the Norfolk Arms.

Sunday's walk will leave the pub at 10am and the 8.25-mile trek will pass through Brown Edge, Rud Hill, White Stones, Long Causeway, Stanage and Burbage Moor.

And there will be no rest on Bank Holiday Monday with a late afternoon trek around the Mayfield Valley, leaving the pub at 5pm.

For more information on the festival visit www.norfolkarms.com