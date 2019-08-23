Bank holiday "music extravaganza" lined up for this popular Sheffield restaurant- and it's free
Italian restaurant Nonna’s, on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, is offering a day of free live music to see in this August Bank Holiday Monday.
The popular venue will be serving up musical delights from 2.30pm until late. Proprietor Maurizio Mori said: “We wanted to do something special for the Bank Holiday so we’ve lined up two of our favourite artists and our renowned DJ. We’re looking forward celebrating the last weekend of summer in true Nonna’s style.”
Steve Delaney, founding member of legendary city-based group the Sharp Cuts, will kick the day off, to be followed by vocalist Charlotte Beth.
The day of festivities will culminate in a set from DJ Leo at 7.30pm. Nonna’s first opened in 1996 and is now a city-wide favourite.