Bakewell country festival to make spectacular bow

The one-day family event, filling Bakewell Showground on Sunday, will replace the long-running Bakewell Show. Organisers have worked hard to create a fresh alternative to the show, last held in 2017.

The festival, offering free entry to ages 14 and under, will retain agricultural and educational elements at the heart of what is set to be a great value family day out.

Three-night camping pitches are also available, offering a longer experience and a great base from which to explore Bakewell and the Peak District at the start of the school holidays.

The event is run by charitable organisation Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society, supported by principal partners Frederick’s of Chesterfield, JW Corporate Ltd, BeeSafe Supplies and B&B Tractors.

Bridget Hope, BAHS manager, says: “We’ve spent a lot of time listening to feedback and planning Bakewell Country Festival in order to showcase some of the best-loved elements of Bakewell Show alongside some fresh, new ideas.

“The Festival is our largest annual fundraising event, which we will hold in order to continue our work supporting the local rural economy through initiatives such as our training grant scheme.

“It’s important to us that we are able to continue this work and we’re keen to build new friendships and relationships with individuals and businesses who would like to participate and help us to create a successful event with a strong future.”

The packed line-up offers something for everyone and there’s more to be announced. The atmosphere will be buzzing thanks to lively performances by The Old Time Rags and The Jelly Roll Jazz Band on the Festival stage, while two food courts will offer mouthwatering fare from local traders including Sunshine Pizza Oven and Ginger Butchers, washed down with pints at bars run by Bradfield Brewery and Thornbridge Brewery.

A culinary theatre teepee will be home to some of the stars of the local food scene, including Adam Harper, head chef at The Cavendish in Baslow; Mark Aisthorpe, chef patron of The Bull's Head in Holymoorside and recent Great British Menu competitor; Lee Smith, chef patron at Bakewell’s Lovage Restaurant; Chris Mapp, chef patron at The Tickled Trout in Barlow; Darren Goodwin, head chef at The Devonshire Arms in Baslow; and Denise Tollyfield, a cookery presenter, home economist and food stylist.

Children can fill every minute of the day with activities. After whizzing down the Victorian helter skelter and trying their hand at the sideshows, youngsters can head to a dedicated teepee for craft sessions with Chesterfield’s Straight Curves and biscuit decorating with BAHS. After a quick stop for face painting they can join free music workshops with renowned local musicians Luke Carver Goss and Martin Harwood, before dancing off some energy at Charleston or rock and roll dance sessions with Bakewell’s Peak Performance Theatre School.

A focus on nature and conversation can be found in Conservation Corner, where BeeSafe Supplies will have observation bee hives on display and be running workshops to make wildflower seed bombs and beeswax candles. There’s also the opportunity to enjoy feeding sessions with alpacas from Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park.

Visitors to Woodland Ways’ tent can try their hand at free bushcraft and survival skills sessions.

Animal lovers will find numerous breeds of cows and sheep in the centre ring as well as heavy horse competitions. Bakewell Dog Show also makes a return as the Kennel Club-registered competition will run on Saturday and Sunday.

Adult tickets cost £12 in advance and £17 on the gate, while children aged 14 and under attend for free.

