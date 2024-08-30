Award winning Sheffield business is sweet on supporting charities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s Yorkshire Chocolate Festival 2024 returns to a new venue, the Doubletree by Hilton Sheffield Park at Meadowhead in Sheffield on Saturday, October 19.
Live music, workshops and more than 70 stalls featuring all things chocolate will once again make the event a chocolate lover’s paradise, bringing together some of the county’s best bakers, crafters, chocolatiers and makers!
From brownies and doughnuts to hot chocolate mugs and wax melts, there promises to be something for everyone with a sweet tooth.
The award winning Objective team has donated hundreds of hours to develop the Chocolate Festival website and promotional strategy, designed to ensure the event generates even more funds for Roundabout.
Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent said: “As the leading B2B creative marketing agency in the region, we are passionate about giving back to South Yorkshire communities.
“We are proud to have donated more than 2,500 strategic, creative and digital hours to charities and good causes.
“We are long time supporters of Roundabout, as we understand the difference they make to young people in our city.
“The Yorkshire Chocolate Festival is the perfect opportunity to show our support, with the added bonus of picking up some tasty treats at the festival.”
Tickets for the Yorkshire Chocolate Festival can be booked at www.yorkshirechocolatefestival.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.