AUDIO: Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli on his special return to Flavours Food Festival

Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli

And he has won legions of new fans by proving just that.

The multi Michelin Star award winning chef - giving demos this weekend at South Yorkshire's Flavours Food Festival in Barnsley - gave up the glamour and put his lifestyle on hold when his baby son was diagnosed with cancer and then his partner developed a blood clot in her leg.

They both survived. His little boy is now cancer free, after gruelling chemotherapy treatment and Jean-Christophe is back running his restaurants, attending food festivals and is busy on TV.

Flavours Food Festival at Elsecar Heritage Centre near Barnsley, Saturday and Sunday, October 19 and 20, 2019

He is taking part in the new Channel 4 TV programme Celebrity Hunted - Sunday nights, 9pm - for Stand Up 2 Cancer. It's his way of giving something back.

He also recently cooked at a fundraising in aid of Cannon Hall Farm head chef Tim Bilton - who has had cancer for five years and writes a blog to help others. He is also giving cooking demonstrations at the festival this weekend at Elsecar Heritage Centre.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are just £5 per person, including admission to watch Jean-Christophe Novelli's demos, on both days, subject to availability. Under 14's are free but they also need a ticket - visit www.eventbrite.co.uk.

The festival runs Saturday, October 19,10am to 6pm and Sunday, October 20, 10am to 5pm. Parking is also free. For more details visit www.elsecar-heritage.com.

Cannon Hall Farm head chef Tim Bilton

Now in its fourth year Flavours Food Fest is held at a unique historical site, Elsecar Heritage Centre - transformed over the weekend into a bustling marketplace, with a variety of local and national producers on show, offering a wide range of tasty treats and beverages.

Also performing lively cookery demonstrations and meeting fans over the two-days will be Karen Wright of Great British Bake Off fame and Tosin Dayo-Oyekole.

Jean-Christophe, invited back for a second successive year, says Tim Bilton's cookery demos will make the event even more special for him.

Cookery demos at Flavours Food Festival

In an exclusive chat - listen in full here - he said: "Tim is a very special chap. He is an amazing and very brave. I've offered to be his kitchen porter, assistant, or whatever, just to make sure I don't miss it..

"This is something very special to me, especially after all my family has gone through. It's the reason I am doing the Celebrity Hunted programme for Stand Up 2 Cancer."

Getting back to that sexy image, Jean-Christophe is both humbled and dismissive.

"I believe somebody should be the sexy, rock and roll image - it should be Marco Pierre White," he laughs, describing the Leeds born chef and close friend as one the most amazing chefs the UK has ever produced.

Tosin Dayo-Oyekole

"It's not the way you look - it's the way your are, that's important. I've always been a chef, I've never been anything else and I think chefs are all very special.

"To be a chef is a special thing. We all have to eat every day. Sometimes I'll go on a run, or on the bike just purely so I can eat more."

He says his favourite local delicacy is Yorkshire pudding.

But he is keeping details close to his chest in terms of what he will be demonstrating at the weekend.

"One of my very close friends and for me one of the most amazing chefs this country has ever produced, world wide, is Marco Pierre White - when we first met in 1985 my English was very poor. He is proud to be from Yorkshire, a great ambassador, and he told me what the county can provide, in terms of farming and produce and I was quite impressed.

"I might not have opened a restaurant yet in Yorkshire but I'm looking forward to being there this weekend."

He added: "There's going to be a lot going on I'm going to be showing some new demonstrations, with new tips. I'm hoping to meet more local producers and chefs.

"It's rare to get booked to go back the following year - but last year was unbelievable. I loved it and so did those who came along.