Artist AlanJames Burns keeps his audience in the dark at special Creswell Crags sound performance
Conceptual artist AlanJames Burns really likes to keep his audiences in the dark.
He is collaborating with Creswell Crags Museum and Heritage Centre on the first British presentation of Burns’ piece, called Entirely hollow aside from the dark. Performances take place from September 3 to 7.
The immersive sound artwork will be ‘staged’ inside the depths of Creswell Crags Cave at Worksop, following the huge critical success of an Irish nationwide tour of the work.
Together with his creative team, Burns will install a new version of this unique experience inside the space that contains Britain’s only examples of Ice Age rock art, created some 13,000 years ago.
Entirely hollow aside from the dark takes place inside ancient natural auditoriums carved into the underbelly of earth’s crust.
AlanJames said: “Using the cave as a physical metaphor for the mind, the cavern personifies the consciousness of Mother Earth as she struggles with her worsening mental health, brought on by the human distressing of her body.”