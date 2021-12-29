A year in pictures at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A year in pictures at Doncaster's award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The last 12 months have been filled with wonderful moments at the award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park as it continues to evolve and grow as magical animal attraction and an international force for conservation.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:48 pm

Here we take a look back at the last year in pictures.

1. January - Tiger in the snow

It’s not too cold for this tiger! The Amur Tiger, also known as the Siberian Tiger is the largest big cat in the world! Amur Tiger numbers have dropped to as low as 20-30 individuals, however international awareness and conservation programs helped to push their numbers back to over 500 in the wild.

Photo: YWP

2. February

The mischievous meerkats are small mammals that belong to the mongoose family, they live in tight-knit groups called mobs or gangs. You’ll often see them standing up on their hind legs look out for predators

Photo: YWP

3. March

Baby Roloway Monkey Kumasi celebrated his first birthday. According to the international Zoo Database, the birth of the baby Roloway monkey is the first of its kind in the UK and is a major triumph for the European breeding programme – only 3 babies were born in zoos worldwide this year.Roloway Monkeys are one of the world’s most endangered primates! The striking black and white Roloway monkey is native to Ghana in West Africa. Yorkshire Wildlife Park are home to a really important male and female pair from the European Breeding programme. Roloway monkeys are on the verge of extinction in the wild.

Photo: YWP

4. April

It was an extra special Easter this year as Yorkshire Wildlife finally reopened their gates, much to the delight of the public. Visitors flocked to the award-winning park through the brand-new entrance and got to check out the latest attractions, Atlantic Forest, Point lobos and The Hive, and new shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

Photo: YWP

