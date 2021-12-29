A year in pictures at Doncaster's award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park

3. March

Baby Roloway Monkey Kumasi celebrated his first birthday. According to the international Zoo Database, the birth of the baby Roloway monkey is the first of its kind in the UK and is a major triumph for the European breeding programme – only 3 babies were born in zoos worldwide this year.Roloway Monkeys are one of the world’s most endangered primates! The striking black and white Roloway monkey is native to Ghana in West Africa. Yorkshire Wildlife Park are home to a really important male and female pair from the European Breeding programme. Roloway monkeys are on the verge of extinction in the wild.

Photo: YWP