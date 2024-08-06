A Summer of Fun launched at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is offering a whole host of free creative activities this summer holidays with something to appeal to all ages.

A registered charity and accredited museum on the border between South and West Yorkshire, YSP was awarded Yorkshire’s Tourist Attraction of the Year in 2023 and received Visit England’s Gold Accolade for outstanding visitor attraction in 2024. A jewel in the Yorkshire landscape, it is the perfect place to enjoy a day out with family, to meet up with friends and make lasting memories together.

Kevin Rodd, YSP Deputy Director, said: “Teams across YSP have worked hard to programme a diverse range of new and exciting activities for all ages this summer aligned with our four fantastic new exhibitions and over 90 outdoor sculptures. Flowers are in full bloom and the Park is awash with wildlife, from Kingfishers to Highland cattle, enriching the beautiful Yorkshire scenery. There’s no other visitor attraction like YSP; it’s a special place for many, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors over the coming months.”

Free, drop-in events will run throughout the summer holidays including Outdoor Sculpture Building: Come Rain, Come Shine every Tuesday, where kids can get stuck into making sculpture with natural materials, Hidden Forest Fridays and Artful Saturdays in the Underground Gallery, surrounded by awe-inspiring art. A new Myths and Magic trail is sure to be a hit for those who enjoy a guided walk while learning about sculpture along the way.

Open every day is YSP’s new, colourful and inviting Imagination Station in the Underground Gallery – a room for exploring, playing, building and drawing, and learning more about Bharti Kher’s exceptional new exhibition Alchemies.

Also, open daily is Little Wild Wood – a new outdoor natural creative play space, designed to ignite imaginations – somewhere for younger kids to build dens, jump through the trees, getting closer to nature and art.

In addition to activities and events, YSP ‘the big daddy of British sculpture parks’ has over 90 sculptures by leading artists set within its 500 acres of breathtaking Yorkshire landscape – the perfect backdrop for summer strolls with an ice cream from one of the on-site cafes, or a picnic in the shade.

Enjoy delicious locally sourced and freshly prepared food at several cafes across YSP. The Kitchen Cafe is the perfect place for a cooked breakfast or a seasonal lunch. The panoramic balcony provides superb views across the Country Park. Visitors coming together to mark a special occasion at YSP can indulge in Afternoon Tea or a celebratory three course meal at The Weston restaurant.

With so much to see and do throughout the holiday, visitors are guaranteed to want to return time and time again. YSP has introduced a special Summer Visitor Pass at £40 for unlimited visits, and kids always go free.

Conveniently located near Wakefield, Leeds, and Sheffield, YSP is easy to reach by car from the M1 (Junction 3). Car parking is always free, and there are several disabled bays available for pre-booking.

Dogs are warmly welcomed at YSP, making it an ideal destination for the whole family, including your furry friends. With spacious grounds and numerous pathways, YSP ensures a fun and engaging experience for both two and four-legged visitors.

Visit www.ysp.org.uk for full details this summer.