A new, spectacular gardening show for Sheffield takes place this month

All things for the green-fingered will feature in a first Garden Lovers’ Fair, to take place at Fox Valley on April 20.

Visitors from 10am to 3pm can browse the range of plant and garden exhibits, stalls selling local farm produce, and workshops and talks from personalities of the industry.

There will be live music and exciting activities for the whole family, including free face painting and flower pot decorating.

Traders include Forever Lawn, Ideal Hot Tubs, Fleur de Lys flowers, Deck the Halls and Ellis Fruit and Veg. As it’s Easter, the team from Eggucation will bring live chicks.

The new event, sponsored by Forever Lawn, is for anyone who loves gardens or is seeking ideas.

Fox Valley events manager, Kayleigh Marron said: “The Fair is the perfect way to spruce up your garden this Spring and enjoy some fantastic entertainment over Easter weekend”.