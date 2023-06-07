A creative writing competition with a top prize: a paid internship

Integrity Media, a publishing company, launches a creative writing competition, aimed at students, with the intent to support their mental wellbeing journey and cultivate their interest in the arts.

To celebrate and support the launch of their new app, REP (which stands for Re-Engage & Perspectives), Integrity Media is inviting all aspiring writers to take part in a short-story competition for students aged 16-21.The first two winners will be offered a paid internship to work on Integrity Media’s upcoming AI (Artificial Intelligence) literature project. The internships will be eight weeks in total, one week at Christmas, one week next Easter (2024) and up to six weeks during the summer of (2024).

Why should you be involved? Integrity Media understands the pressure of student life and the struggles to maintain a positive mental state in education. With the company’s unique ambition to create a platform to alleviate, understand, and support mental health and general wellbeing through literature, their internship gives two individuals the chance to gain valuable insight into the production and expansion of the company, and to be involved in the construction of a revolutionary self-help app. REP currently offers a short-story writing programme as well as access to an online library of all their titles, all designed to increase the understanding of mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Integrity Media’s AI internship, the top forty entrants will be rewarded with a free copy of the memoir Mental as Anything by Grant Budge, author and founder of Integrity Media. In addition, the top ten will also receive a copy of Fay Granville-Hitchman’s memoir The Scorpion House, Mark Zanzibar Boyde’s novel Not All Flowers Face the Sun, and Grant Budge’s debut novel A Pact for Life. All of these books embrace Integrity Media’s vision.

Most Popular

All applicants must be between the age of 16 and 21 years old, and should submit a short story of up to 8,000 words about real-life challenges affecting young people today. All submissions should be written in prose and can be a work of fiction, non-fiction or a mix of both.

Submissions should be sent to [email protected] before 4th August 2023, along with a completed entry form – which is available from our website. They will then be reviewed by the publishing team and the winners will be announced in September.

To learn more about Integrity Media and the winning prize novels, visit Integrity Media’s website at www.integrity-media.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad