90s Fest Sheffield: Basement Jaxx and Vengaboys coming to city for huge nostalgic festival

Clubbers can step back in time at 90's Fest 2022 due to be held at the Magna Centre on Saturday, August 6, from noon to 11pm.

It will feature dozens of acts including a DJ set by Basement Jaxx – famous for hits such as Rendez-Vu and Romeo – and Vengaboys, who are famous for hits such as We Are Going To Ibiza and We like To Party.