90s Fest Sheffield: Basement Jaxx and Vengaboys coming to city for huge nostalgic festival
A huge 90s festival featuring acts such as Basement Jaxx and Vengaboys is coming to Sheffield later this year.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:04 pm
Clubbers can step back in time at 90's Fest 2022 due to be held at the Magna Centre on Saturday, August 6, from noon to 11pm.
It will feature dozens of acts including a DJ set by Basement Jaxx – famous for hits such as Rendez-Vu and Romeo – and Vengaboys, who are famous for hits such as We Are Going To Ibiza and We like To Party.
Other acts due to appear include Alex Kidd, Brandon Block and Lisa Lashes.
Standard tickets cost £44. To book visit https://www.festicket.com/eventgenius/90sfest/shop/27619/