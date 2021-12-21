9 things to look forward to in 2022 in Sheffield including Tramlines, film festival and sporting events

From film screenings to sporting events and live music - here's 9 things taking place in 2022 that you can look forward to.
1. Sheffield Beer Week
Sheffield Beer Week was held virtually this year due to the global pandemic but is hoped that people can enjoy the event in person in March 2022. Pictured is Sheffield Beer Week director Jules Gray.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Festival of the Outdoors
The Festival of the Outdoors returns in March 2022 with a full month of events and activities, celebrating the strength of the city's vibrant outdoor communities. Sheffield organisations and businesses will come together to offer a unique festival programme of events.
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Tramlines Festival
After the success of this year's event at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, Tramlines is expected to go ahead in 2022 with an even better lineup and headliners including, Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness. It is definitely something to look forward to.
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Sheffield Food Festival
The annual Sheffield Food Festival is currently the city’s largest free to attend event and takes place in the city centre, spreading across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Pinstone Street, attracting thousands of visitors across a weekend. The festival will be held in June 2022.
Photo: Dean Atkins