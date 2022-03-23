9 stunning locations in Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset

There are plenty of beautiful locations in Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset

There are many beautiful spots around Sheffield and the Peak District to watch the sunset.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:09 pm

Here we have put together a list of the best locations to watch the sun go down in the city and beyond.

1. Stanage Edge

If you are able to go a bit further afield, Stanage Edge, which is just north of Hathersage in the Peak District, is an absolutely incredible spot to watch the sunset from. Why not pack a blanket and a flask of your favourite hot drink to help you make the most of the stunning specatcle?

Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Meersbrook Park

Meersbrook Park boasts some of the best views of the Steel City, which makes it the perfect location to see the sunset. Now that the weather is about to get warmer, why not sit on the grass and take in some nature as the sun disappears from the horizon?

Photo: Chris Etchells

3. Bolehills

Looking down the valley towards Stannington, the Bolehills has always been a popular spot to watch the sunset in Sheffield. There are plenty of benches to use, so why not give it a try?

Photo: Sarah Marshall

4. Sheaf Valley Park

Sheaf Valley Park, above the railway station in Sheffield city centre, is a wonderful location to watch the sunset. The city's ampitheatre is based there too, which means there are plenty of seats to choose from

Photo: Dean Atkins

