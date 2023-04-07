Sheffield is blessed with some of the best pubs around – many of which offer the most stunning views across the city and the Peak District.
Here are 10 of the Steel City’s best beer gardens according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. Sheffield's best beer gardens
Here are 9 of the best. Photo: submit
2. The Nags Head, Loxley
Bradfield Brewery tap The Nags Head. The pub is praised on Tripadvisor for having 'more tables out than inside'. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. The Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road
Beer gardens don't have to overlook stunning rural vistas to be popular - The Nursery Tavern is rated highly for its 'huge beer garden' with an 'unbelievable giant TV' used for screening sports. Photo: Google
4. The Old Horns, High Bradfield
The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. "Fantastic food, friendly service and breathtaking views - perfect," one Tripadvisor reviewer says. Photo: Jason Chadwick