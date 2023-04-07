News you can trust since 1887
9 Sheffield pubs with the best beer gardens - including the The Old Horns, Nags Head and Nursery Tavern

Sheffield is blessed with some of the best pubs around – many of which offer the most stunning views across the city and the Peak District.

Lee Peace
Lee Peace
Published 7th Apr 2023

Here are 10 of the Steel City’s best beer gardens according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Sheffield's best beer gardens

Bradfield Brewery tap The Nags Head. The pub is praised on Tripadvisor for having 'more tables out than inside'.

2. The Nags Head, Loxley

Beer gardens don't have to overlook stunning rural vistas to be popular - The Nursery Tavern is rated highly for its 'huge beer garden' with an 'unbelievable giant TV' used for screening sports.

3. The Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road

The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. "Fantastic food, friendly service and breathtaking views - perfect," one Tripadvisor reviewer says.

4. The Old Horns, High Bradfield

