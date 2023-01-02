Many of us make new year resolutions to get fitter and lead a more healthy lifestyle. So with that in mind, here we have pulled together a list of the best gyms in Sheffield – according to Tripadvisor reviews.
2. English Institute of Sport
"Excellent venue - friendly staff, big range of activities to choose from for all the family, state of the art gym," says one Tripadvisor reviewer of the EIS in Attercliffe, which has a rating of four-and-a-half out of five.
3. Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa
Kenwood Hall Hotel has a heated swimming pool, a sauna and two gyms. Various leisure club membership deals are available.
4. Trib3, Ecclesall Road
Trib3 is rated on Tripadvisor for its 'seriously tough' workouts. "Every time I go, I regret it after about five minutes but then absolutely love the fact I’ve been by the time it’s over," one reviewer says. "Not for the faint of heart but a fantastic workout."
