News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

9 of the best gyms in Sheffield according to Tripadvisor including English Institute of Sport, Mercure and Royal Victoria

New year, new you?

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

Many of us make new year resolutions to get fitter and lead a more healthy lifestyle. So with that in mind, here we have pulled together a list of the best gyms in Sheffield – according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Trib3 gym, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. Pictured is Ben Mahmood.

Trib3 gym on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield is rated by Tripadvisor reviewers. Picture: Chris Etchells.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales

2. English Institute of Sport

"Excellent venue - friendly staff, big range of activities to choose from for all the family, state of the art gym," says one Tripadvisor reviewer of the EIS in Attercliffe, which has a rating of four-and-a-half out of five.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa

Kenwood Hall Hotel has a heated swimming pool, a sauna and two gyms. Various leisure club membership deals are available.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

4. Trib3, Ecclesall Road

Trib3 is rated on Tripadvisor for its 'seriously tough' workouts. "Every time I go, I regret it after about five minutes but then absolutely love the fact I’ve been by the time it’s over," one reviewer says. "Not for the faint of heart but a fantastic workout."

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3