3. Peak District Lead Mining Museum

Peak District Lead Mining Museum gives you a great chance to explore the fascinating history of the lead mining industry in Derbyshire, and of the families who did this gruelling work to make a living. There are a number of collections to explore, including documents, maps and photographs, pumping engines and devices that remove water from mines, and items that were used to move minerals underground and up to the surface. They also have thousands of minerals and rocks to discover in the Howie mineral collection, there are so many that they cannot all be displayed.

Photo: Daniel Bosworth