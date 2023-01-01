Fancy a nice New Year walk somewhere around Sheffield that ends with a trip to the pub? We’ve got you covered with 9 ideas.
These walks in the scenic parts of the city, plus a couple in the Peak District, are mainly on the shorter side, giving you the chance to work up a thirst nicely. We’ve checked all the pubs mentioned are open but you may need to book at some. Go to their websites or Facebook pages for details. Cheers!
1. Higger Tor and Carl Wark Iron Age Fort
The route starts and finishes at The Fox House in Longshaw. The route goes to Burbage Rocks and Upper Burbage Bridge, then up Higger Tor to the Carl Wark Iron Age hillfort and back to the pub, which is open with a reduced garden menu. Book at www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/thefoxhouselongshaw
Distance: 4 to 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours. Full walk description: trekkingbritain.com
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Onesmoor from High Bradfield
This walk starts at Brown House Lane, near the Old Horns pub, and explores Onesmoor, taking in Castle Hill earthworks and great views. This walk is sponsored at bradfield-walkers.org.uk by the Old Horns, which reopens on May 17. Try The Plough in Low Bradfield or Bradfield Brewery pub the Nags Head instead.
Length: 3.7 miles. Time: 2 hours
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Ladybower Reservoir circuit
This walk starts and finishes at the Ladybower Inn, who are serving food in the garden. Follow a path which runs alongside Snake Pass for roughly a kilometre until you reach a bridge. Cross the bridge and turn right joining a path which circulates the northern finger of the Ladybower Reservoir, then follow the path around the water back to the pub.
Distance: 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Kelham Island stroll
Study Sheffield’s industrial past with this walk, starting at Kelham Island Museum. Head east along the River Don's Upper Don Walk to Lady’s Bridge. Cross over and turn left on to Nursery Street. Carry on along Mowbray Street and Neepsend Lane, before crossing the River Don for a second time over Ball Street Bridge. The Kelham Island Tavern and Riverside are both open.
Photo: Brian Eyre