9 fun things to do this weekend in Sheffield - from Halloween parties to spooky games at the National Videogame Museum

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve rounded up some top ideas.
From Halloween parties to crafts, there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained.
1. Watch a live show at The Abbeydale Picture House
Young Hangman Productions will present their long-awaited stage debut, Blood Hounds, at The Abbeydale Picture House on October 30. Brought to you from one of Sheffield's local writers, this show promises to deliver terrifying horror, knuckle-biting thriller, delicious doses of drama and always the most wicked and darkest sense of humour. The show starts at 7:30 pm and tickets can be purchased from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/blood-hounds-tickets-156296973455
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. National Videogame Museum
Head to The National Videogame Museum this weekend to explore spooky video games from the past 40 years. Visitors will be able to play some extra special spooky videogames during their visit, such as games from the Luigi’s Mansion series and retro classics like Castlevania and Mystery House.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Halloween Crafts at Heeley City Farm
Join Heeley City Farm on October 31 for Halloween crafts. They are offering pumpkin carving and other Halloween crafts in hour sessions for young people up to 12 years.
Tickets are £4 per child and can be purchased from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/halloween-crafts-at-heeley-city-farm-tickets-191736327517
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Halloween at Sheffield General Cemetery
Get fully immersed in the spooky season this weekend at Sheffield General Cemetery, with lots of fun activities to do for all the family. On Saturday, October 30, between 12 and 3 pm, there is a Halloween craft workshop at the Samuel Worth Chapel – make a mask or a bat. Other events include film screenings of Death Becomes Her and The Addams Family and late-night showings of The Nun and The Woman in Black. Book tickets at http://buytickets.at/nostalgicfilmclub
Photo: Chris Etchells