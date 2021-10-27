9 fun things to do this weekend in Sheffield - from Halloween parties to spooky games at the National Videogame Museum

4. Halloween at Sheffield General Cemetery

Get fully immersed in the spooky season this weekend at Sheffield General Cemetery, with lots of fun activities to do for all the family. On Saturday, October 30, between 12 and 3 pm, there is a Halloween craft workshop at the Samuel Worth Chapel – make a mask or a bat. Other events include film screenings of Death Becomes Her and The Addams Family and late-night showings of The Nun and The Woman in Black. Book tickets at http://buytickets.at/nostalgicfilmclub

Photo: Chris Etchells