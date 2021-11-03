Head over to the Botanical Gardens to watch a firework and lighting extravaganza. There will be street food, a licensed bar and free activities for children, as well as a vintage fairground and fire performers. Those with sensitive ears can enjoy a quieter, ‘low bangs’ fireworks display in the early evening, with the main display set to take place later on. Visit www.illuminatethegardens.co.uk

9 fun things to do this weekend in Sheffield – from bonfire night celebrations to markets and fairs

It's Bonfire Night this week, and there’s plenty of events and activities continuing into the weekend.

By Kian Rains
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:45 am

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve rounded up some top ideas.

It is recommended that you book the events listed, and more information can be found via the relevant links.

1. Visit Peddler Market

The monthly Peddler market is back this Saturday for the penultimate event of 2021. There will be fire pits and entertainers alongside the usual mix of hot food and great drinks.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Vinyl record fair at Moor Market

If you're a lover of vinyl records, visit the Moor Market between 10 and 3 on Saturday to browse a huge range of new and second hand records. There will be around 24 tables of quality vinyl records from a number of dealers.

Photo: Chris Etchells

3. Stock cars racing and fireworks spectacular at Owlerton Stadium

Owlerton Stadium will host the Sheffield £10,000 Fireworks spectacular plus Stock Car Racing on Sunday, November 7. There will be thrills for all the family with V8 Stock Car Racing, National Ministox, Back to the future Heritage Stock Cars and Reliant Robin race action. Visit http://www.startrax.info/Home

Photo: Andrew Roe

4. Conspiracy Theory: A Lizards Tale

Watch a darkly comic tale of one man’s journey through the conspiracy underworld at the Sheffield University Drama Studio on Saturday at 8pm. From 9/11 to shape-shifting lizards and Holocaust denial, Marlon explores why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever. Visit https://performancevenues.group.shef.ac.uk/event/conspiracy-theory-a-lizards-tale/

Photo: jason chadwick

