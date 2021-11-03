If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve rounded up some top ideas.
1. Visit Peddler Market
The monthly Peddler market is back this Saturday for the penultimate event of 2021. There will be fire pits and entertainers alongside the usual mix of hot food and great drinks.
2. Vinyl record fair at Moor Market
If you're a lover of vinyl records, visit the Moor Market between 10 and 3 on Saturday to browse a huge range of new and second hand records. There will be around 24 tables of quality vinyl records from a number of dealers.
3. Stock cars racing and fireworks spectacular at Owlerton Stadium
Owlerton Stadium will host the Sheffield £10,000 Fireworks spectacular plus Stock Car Racing on Sunday, November 7. There will be thrills for all the family with V8 Stock Car Racing, National Ministox, Back to the future Heritage Stock Cars and Reliant Robin race action. Visit http://www.startrax.info/Home
4. Conspiracy Theory: A Lizards Tale
Watch a darkly comic tale of one man’s journey through the conspiracy underworld at the Sheffield University Drama Studio on Saturday at 8pm. From 9/11 to shape-shifting lizards and Holocaust denial, Marlon explores why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever. Visit https://performancevenues.group.shef.ac.uk/event/conspiracy-theory-a-lizards-tale/
