9 fun things to do this weekend in Sheffield

1. Ready to rock

Sheffield’s retro rock community are celebrating one of their legendary venues, The Wapentake, at a reunion on Saturday night. The event taking place at the Corporation is headlined by Ken Hall – the rock DJ that made his name at the original venue. It has been organised by Neil Anderson, who wrote the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to Sheffield – Wapentake Edition, which was released just a few weeks ago. The reunion will run from 8pm until 2.30am. Tickets are £8, available from www.corporation.org.uk/gig/2504

Photo: Neil Anderson Media