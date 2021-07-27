The annual summer Sheffield Reading Challenge is back to encourage children to read over the long summer holiday. The fabulous Sheffield-based illustrator Lydia Monks - whose books include What the Ladybird Heard and Aaaarrrggghh! Spider! - has created the design for the challenge, which is themed around animals and wildlife. Children aged up to 11 simply sign up at their local library. All they need to do is read four books of their choice, collecting a sticker for each completed book. On completion, they receive a certificate and pin badge. This also counts for the Children’s University Passport to Learning.

9 fun things to do this weekend in Sheffield

Fancy heading out in and around Sheffield this weekend?

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:10 am

We’ve got nine ideas here for you, ranging from daytime family outings to big nights out and the return of a popular music festival. Check out the captions for details and don’t forget to look at event websites for updates and bookings.

1. Ready to rock

Sheffield’s retro rock community are celebrating one of their legendary venues, The Wapentake, at a reunion on Saturday night. The event taking place at the Corporation is headlined by Ken Hall – the rock DJ that made his name at the original venue. It has been organised by Neil Anderson, who wrote the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to Sheffield – Wapentake Edition, which was released just a few weeks ago. The reunion will run from 8pm until 2.30am. Tickets are £8, available from www.corporation.org.uk/gig/2504

Photo: Neil Anderson Media

2. Beasts do battle

There's a Gang Beasts takeover at the National Videogames Museum in Angel Street, Sheffield this summer. The museum's curators have worked closely with city-based game developers Boneloaf to create a display giving unique insight into how the game was created. You can also play the game and submit your design for a character costume for Beef City Fashion Week. Details at thenvm.org/gang-beasts-takeover

Photo: NVM

3. Learn to play croquet

Sheffield Croquet Club are supporting the British Heart Foundation by welcoming members of the public to have a go at the game between July 24 and August 1 at their venue in Hillsborough Park, via a series of 60-minute fundraising Pay and Play sessions, with all profits going to the BHF. All equipment and tuition is provided and social distancing is straightforward on a croquet lawn. To book a session, visit www.sheffieldcroquetclub.org.uk or head to the group's Facebook page.

Photo: Sheffield Croquet

4. University challenge

Sheffield Children's University Festival of Fun offers free activities throughout the summer. Children get credits for taking part. On offer this Saturday, for example, are gymnastics, cheerleading and tumbling sessions at Steel City Sport on Wallace Road. Visit sheffieldcu.blogspot.com for details of how to get involved. Pictured are 2017 graduates Elizabeth and Cameron Harkey, both aged 10.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Sheffield
