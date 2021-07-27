9 fun things to do this weekend in Sheffield

We’ve got nine ideas here for you, ranging from daytime family outings to big nights out and the return of a popular music festival. Check out the captions for details and don’t forget to look at event websites for updates and bookings.
1. Ready to rock
Sheffield’s retro rock community are celebrating one of their legendary venues, The Wapentake, at a reunion on Saturday night. The event taking place at the Corporation is headlined by Ken Hall – the rock DJ that made his name at the original venue. It has been organised by Neil Anderson, who wrote the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to Sheffield – Wapentake Edition, which was released just a few weeks ago. The reunion will run from 8pm until 2.30am. Tickets are £8, available from www.corporation.org.uk/gig/2504
Photo: Neil Anderson Media
2. Beasts do battle
There's a Gang Beasts takeover at the National Videogames Museum in Angel Street, Sheffield this summer. The museum's curators have worked closely with city-based game developers Boneloaf to create a display giving unique insight into how the game was created. You can also play the game and submit your design for a character costume for Beef City Fashion Week. Details at thenvm.org/gang-beasts-takeover
Photo: NVM
3. Learn to play croquet
Sheffield Croquet Club are supporting the British Heart Foundation by welcoming members of the public to have a go at the game between July 24 and August 1 at their venue in Hillsborough Park, via a series of 60-minute fundraising Pay and Play sessions, with all profits going to the BHF. All equipment and tuition is provided and social distancing
is straightforward on a croquet lawn. To book a session, visit www.sheffieldcroquetclub.org.uk or head to the group's Facebook page.
Photo: Sheffield Croquet
4. University challenge
Sheffield Children's University Festival of Fun offers free activities throughout the summer. Children get credits for taking part. On offer this Saturday, for example, are gymnastics, cheerleading and tumbling sessions at Steel City Sport on Wallace Road. Visit sheffieldcu.blogspot.com for details of how to get involved. Pictured are 2017 graduates Elizabeth and Cameron Harkey, both aged 10.
Photo: Chris Etchells