Studying at Sheffield Hallam University can be a great springboard for success – just take a look at these famous alumni for inspiration.
Graduates have gone on to make waves in the media, cinema, politics, sport and more besides – here are 9 prominent individuals who went to the institution.
1. Nick Park
Nick Park CBE is among Sheffield Hallam University's roll call of alumni. Picture: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images. Photo: Leon Neal
2. Jarvis Cocker
Jarvis Cocker - the Sheffield-born frontman of the band Pulp - enrolled on an access course in the 1980s at Sheffield Polytechnic, Hallam University's forerunner, which allowed him to gain a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
3. Jane Tomlinson
Jane Tomlinson CBE was an amateur English athlete who raised £1.85 million for charity by completing a series of athletic challenges despite suffering from terminal cancer. She gained a postgraduate certificate in Paediatric Medical Imaging Practice in 2002. Photo: Graeme Robertson
4. Ayo Akinwolere
Ayo Akinwolere, a British TV personality best known for presenting Blue Peter, graduated in 2004 with a BA (Hons) degree in Media Studies. Photo: Tim P. Whitby