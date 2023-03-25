News you can trust since 1887
9 famous students who studied at Sheffield Hallam University including Jarvis Cocker and Breaking Bad director David Slade

Studying at Sheffield Hallam University can be a great springboard for success – just take a look at these famous alumni for inspiration.

By Lee Peace
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Graduates have gone on to make waves in the media, cinema, politics, sport and more besides – here are 9 prominent individuals who went to the institution.

Nick Park CBE is among Sheffield Hallam University's roll call of alumni. Picture: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images.

1. Nick Park

Nick Park CBE is among Sheffield Hallam University's roll call of alumni. Picture: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images. Photo: Leon Neal

Jarvis Cocker - the Sheffield-born frontman of the band Pulp - enrolled on an access course in the 1980s at Sheffield Polytechnic, Hallam University's forerunner, which allowed him to gain a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London.

2. Jarvis Cocker

Jarvis Cocker - the Sheffield-born frontman of the band Pulp - enrolled on an access course in the 1980s at Sheffield Polytechnic, Hallam University's forerunner, which allowed him to gain a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jane Tomlinson CBE was an amateur English athlete who raised £1.85 million for charity by completing a series of athletic challenges despite suffering from terminal cancer. She gained a postgraduate certificate in Paediatric Medical Imaging Practice in 2002.

3. Jane Tomlinson

Jane Tomlinson CBE was an amateur English athlete who raised £1.85 million for charity by completing a series of athletic challenges despite suffering from terminal cancer. She gained a postgraduate certificate in Paediatric Medical Imaging Practice in 2002. Photo: Graeme Robertson

Ayo Akinwolere, a British TV personality best known for presenting Blue Peter, graduated in 2004 with a BA (Hons) degree in Media Studies.

4. Ayo Akinwolere

Ayo Akinwolere, a British TV personality best known for presenting Blue Peter, graduated in 2004 with a BA (Hons) degree in Media Studies. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

