There are many graduates who have gone on to make waves in academia, economics, politics, culture, sport, law and more besides.
Here are 9 prominent individuals who gained a degree from the institution that you probably didn’t know about.
Undefined: readMore
1. Eddie Izzard
Born in France and brought up in Ireland and England, Eddie Izzard studied accountancy at Sheffield University but the entertainer left the course to pursue a career in comedy. Eddie was later awarded an honorary degree and more recently has expressed a desire to stand as an MP in the city.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
Sheffield-born Olympic gold medal-winning heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill studied psychology at Sheffield University.
Photo: Steve Riding
3. Dr Helen Sharman
Sheffield-born scientist and astronaut Dr Helen Sharman, the first Briton in space, studied chemistry at Sheffield University.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Dame Hilary Mantel
Author Hilary Mantel - who was born in Glossop - won the Booker Prize twice for her historical novels Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies. She studied law at Sheffield University.
Photo: Ian West