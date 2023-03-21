News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 hour ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
2 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
2 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
3 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

9 celebrities who studied at The University of Sheffield including Dan Walker, Eddie Izzard and Stephen Daldry

With both the ‘Uni of’ and Hallam, Sheffield is renowned for being a university city with thousands of students studying here every year.

By Lee Peace
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT

And there are many graduates who have gone on to make waves in academia, economics, politics, culture, sport, law and more besides.

Here are 9 prominent individuals who gained a degree from the University of Sheffield that you probably didn’t know about.

BBC Breakfast host and sports journalist Dan Walker studied history at Sheffield University, then took an MA in journalism there.

1. Dan Walker

BBC Breakfast host and sports journalist Dan Walker studied history at Sheffield University, then took an MA in journalism there. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Photo Sales
Born in France and brought up in Ireland and England, Eddie Izzard studied accountancy at Sheffield University but the entertainer left the course to pursue a career in comedy. Eddie was later awarded an honorary degree and more recently has expressed a desire to stand as an MP in the city.

2. Eddie Izzard

Born in France and brought up in Ireland and England, Eddie Izzard studied accountancy at Sheffield University but the entertainer left the course to pursue a career in comedy. Eddie was later awarded an honorary degree and more recently has expressed a desire to stand as an MP in the city. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sheffield-born Olympic gold medal-winning heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill studied psychology at Sheffield University.

3. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

Sheffield-born Olympic gold medal-winning heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill studied psychology at Sheffield University. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Sheffield-born scientist and astronaut Dr Helen Sharman, the first Briton in space, studied chemistry at Sheffield University.

4. Dr Helen Sharman

Sheffield-born scientist and astronaut Dr Helen Sharman, the first Briton in space, studied chemistry at Sheffield University. Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
The University of SheffieldDan WalkerSheffieldEddie Izzard