Whether the activity is a run, a bike ride or simply a relaxing walk, there are plenty of options to be close to a river, stream, canal or reservoir in and around Sheffield.
The Steel City is, famously, built beside rivers and is surrounded by several reservoirs as well as beautiful countryside, so there are plenty of locations to choose from.
Here are nine of the best.
1. Woodhouse Washlands
Woodhouse Washlands is managed by the Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust. This mosaic of wet and dry grasslands, swamp, wet ditches, ponds and scrub is typical of the landscape which once fringed the River Rother as it passed through its floodplain. It’s a great place to see birds all year round, with around 60 species recorded here - watch out for the occasional flash of turquoise as a kingfisher flies past. The Trans-Pennine Trail runs along the edge of the site. Photo: Chris Lawton
2. Part of the Five Weirs Walk between Warren Street and Attercliffe Road which has re opened after flood damage
Cycling along the Five Weirs Walk in Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Redmires Reservoirs
Redmires Reservoirs, near Lodge Moor, are less than 10 miles away from Sheffield city centre but it doesn't feel like it - all around is open moorland, making it the perfect place to enjoy some bracing exercise in the outdoors. The site is managed by Yorkshire Water; from the upper reservoir, the Long Causeway leads out past Stanage Pole to Stanage Edge. Photo: Andrew Roe
4. The Five Weirs Walk
This is a route with a more urban flavour. The five-mile walk runs from Lady's Bridge in the city centre to the boundary with Rotherham at Meadowhall, passing through Sheffield's industrial east end. There are links to the Upper Don Walk and to the Sheffield Canal at Tinsley. Photo: Dean Atkins