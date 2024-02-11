1 . Woodhouse Washlands

Woodhouse Washlands is managed by the Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust. This mosaic of wet and dry grasslands, swamp, wet ditches, ponds and scrub is typical of the landscape which once fringed the River Rother as it passed through its floodplain. It’s a great place to see birds all year round, with around 60 species recorded here - watch out for the occasional flash of turquoise as a kingfisher flies past. The Trans-Pennine Trail runs along the edge of the site. Photo: Chris Lawton