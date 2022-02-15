Take advantage of great dining deals for kids

Whatever you’re in the mood for, head to the dining areas – including the Meadowhall Oasis Dining Quarter – for a whole host of options.

Rock up at Meadowhall.

If you have little ones in tow then check out Nandos’ dedicated Nandinos set menu which offers three courses for £10.

Fancy a TGI Friday’s signature grill or cocktail? There are plenty for the children too. The Little League menu offers a range of smaller dishes from £5.25, while the Major League menu features mini versions of Friday’s Favourites from £6.75. All dishes come with tasty sticks of apple, cucumber and carrot, and free baby food is also available - just ask a member of the team for more details.

Watch a movie on the big screen at VUE

Sit back, relax and enjoy a movie on the big screen – cinema treats compulsory of course.

Vue Cinema.

With 11 screens of pure entertainment, there’s always plenty of options, however it’s best to plan ahead and view the latest Sheffield cinema listings and book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Get active together at Air Haus, Jump Inc or Rock Up

With 17 incredibly fun climbing walls, slides, swings and obstacles to tackle, along with a soft play area for the little ones, Rock Up is the ultimate climbing adventure for the whole family – from tots to adults.

If an indoor inflatable theme park is more your thing – take on the digital challenges and games built into a 30m squared bounce arena at Air Haus. And for those with little ones, there’s a toddler area with dedicated parent and toddler sessions.

Or if you want to leave the ground behind, head to Jump Inc. - the giant urban playground filled wall-to-wall with trampolines.

Spend a fun-filled afternoon at Funstation

Funstation is the perfect entertainment centre for the whole family. With all your favourite carnival games, like Down the Clown, Basketball Hoops and Air Hockey. We also have lots of fantastic new games like Minecraft Dungeons and Jet Ball Alley to challenge your skills.

Plus, get ready to enter a new dimension with Hologate, a multiplayer VR experience where you can experience realistic new worlds where you can have snowball fights, solve puzzles or even battle robots and zombies.

Stock up on all your essentials

With so many shops under one roof – you’re spoilt for choice at Meadowhall. From Primark, Zara, JD Sports and H&M to Hamleys and Lego, you’re never far from your favourite stores.

Make it a fuss-free journey

Whether you’re arriving by car, train, tram or even bicycle, it is easy for families to get to Meadowhall.

If you are cycling to the shopping centre feel free to take advantage of the cycle hub and simply store your bikes during your visit.

The hub also has e-bike charging points, bike repair and pump stations, and lockers to store your helmet while you shop.

If you’re travelling by train or tram, Sheffield’s Supertram runs through Meadowhall up to every ten minutes – and you can grab a DayRider ticket from £4.40 – or if you’re travelling from further a far, hop on the train to Meadowhall station.

There are also plenty of car parking spaces available at the free car parks, including 160 parent and child spaces and more than 50 EV charging points to charge your electric or hybrid car during your visit.

Check out the family facilities

To take away some of the stress around visiting with little ones, Meadowhall has a host of family-friendly facilities and activities on offer.

Baby change facilities with changing units and family toilets are located throughout the centre, and there are two baby feeding rooms for visitors who prefer to breastfeed in private. If you need help locating these, the Meadowhall customer services team is always on hand to help.