7 things to do in Sheffield: Take a tour around the city's most famous pubs as ‘Beer Week’ approaches

Sheffield Pub Heritage Walk (Sheffield Beer Week 2022). This event is a short walking tour around some of the entries in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) 'Sheffield's Real Heritage Pubs' and 'Yorkshire's Real Heritage Pubs’ books. Fagan's, 69 Broad Lane. March 9, 5-6.45pm. Tickets £3.95 to book www.eventbrite.co.uk

Life Drawing. Develop your drawing skills working from a nude model with support from one of our regular artist tutors. The sessions are suitable for adults of all abilities. Millennium Gallery. March, 4. 10.30am-12.30pm, 1.30pm-3.30pm. £9. sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/tickets

Dreamers' signals a new direction for the multi-award winning British saxophonist with its bold and unique sound. Expect exciting grooves and textures all cleverly crafted together within Mark’s memorable tunes. Crookes Social Club, S10 1TD. February 25 at 8pm. Tickets www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz

Get Together with ShAFF… music and film at the Cathedral. Music is an integral part of adventure films, so it makes sense to combine a special selection of adventure films with live music in the stunning setting of Sheffield Cathedral. Sheffield Cathedral, S1 1HA. March 9, 7-10.30pm. Tickets £5.98 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Philosophy in the Pub by Rosie Carnall. The session uses a structured but flexible process to enable the group to use their creative, critical, collaborative and caring thinking to make and explore big questions. Kelham Island Museum, S3 8SA. Tuesday, March 1, 7.30-9.30pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Dreamgirls! Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit. Lyceum Theatre. March 8 – March 19. For times and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Lampshade Making Workshop. This enjoyable workshop will give you the knowledge and skills to be able to make your own lampshades for years to come. Running With Scissors, Hagglers Corner. February, 27. 10am-1pm. £45. Tickets allevents.in

