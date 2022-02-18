7 things to do in Sheffield - from whisky tasting to live music

Here’s seven of the best!

*Far Gone is a profoundly moving story of a young boy’s journey from childhood innocence to child soldier. Seen through the eyes of those that love him and those that betray him. Performed at Studio Theatre, Sheffield from Thursday, February 17, to Saturday, February 26. For tickets and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

*Historical Association Sheffield Branch are hosting a lecture by Dr. Thomas Leng of Sheffield University called "England and the Wider World”. It is being held at Birkdale School in Broomhall on Thursday, February 17. The doors will open at 7pm and the lecture starts at 7.30pm. Membership is £15 pa or £5 per lecture payable on the door. Visitors and new members welcome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ma Polaine.

*Try a single malt whisky tasting experience at The Hillsborough Tap on Sunday, February 20, from 4pm to 6pm. There will be six single malt whiskies from around Scotland to try and you'll also hear about the history of whisky production. £27.54 and book at www.eventbrite.co.uk

*You could join a women's craft group meeting at Common Ground Community Centre, Nether Edge, on Tuesday, February 22, from 11am to 1pm. There will be various crafts such as card making, clay crafting, mosaic, jewellery making, glass painting, knitting and crochet. £3 and to book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

*Bodacious Butterflies & Marvellous Moths event at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet on February 18 from noon to 3pm. In a few weeks, hibernating butterflies will be waking up! At this workshop, you can look at some taxidermied butterflies and moths, and make your own dolly-peg moth or butterfly. Free to attend.

*A wonderful selection of nearly new books will be for sale alongside jigsaws, DVDs and CDs at Totley Library on February 19 from 2pm to 4pm. Free entry.

Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet taken by Tom Broadhurst.

*Live music act Ma Polaine will be performing their own brand of jazz, blues and soul at Cafe #9 in Nether Edge on February 18 at 7pm. Tickets are £13.75 from www.ents24.com

Women's Craft Group.

Totley Library Book Sale.

Far Gone.

A lecture by Dr. Thomas Leng of Sheffield University.