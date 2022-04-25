Here’s seven of our top picks.

Earth writing

A creative workshop exploring intersectional approaches to ecology and language.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nature Tour: Kelham Island’s Goit.

Inspired by Astrida Neimanis’ notion of ‘weather writing’, this afternoon of active listening, writing and thinking will be facilitated by artist Rachel Pimm and researcher and gardener Maymana Arefin.

It takes place at the Common Ground in Nether Edge on Saturday, April 30. from 2pm to 4pm. Free to attend and for more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Spring bouquet workshop

Earth Writing.

Learn how to make your own hand-tied bouquet using beautiful Spring blooms and gorgeous, wild foliage. You will learn how to cut and condition flowers, how to choose blooms that compliment each other, and how to make a bouquet using the spiral technique.

Takes place at the Hallam Pop Up Shop in Howard Street, city centre, on Saturday, April 30, from 10am to 12.30pm. It costs £35 and can be booked via www.eventbrite.co.uk

Nature Tour: Kelham Island’s Goit

Find out about the diverse botany and wildlife that call Kelham Island’s ‘goit’ home.

Spring Bouquet Workshop.

This man-made water channel dates back to Norman times and the start of industry in Sheffield, when it diverted water from the River Don to the Town Corn Mill.

The event takes place at Kelham Island Museum on Tuesday, May 3, from 1pm to 1.45pm. Free to attend, and for more details visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Liam Noble Trio

One of Britain’s most versatile and inventive pianists performs at Crookes Social Club on Friday, April 29, at 8pm. Tickets and prices are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz

Liam Noble.

Short Course: But is it any good? Consuming Art and Taste

This five-week short course will be a race through art history - you'll look at who is making art, who commissions art, what the messages are, who is looking at it and who is deciding what is ‘good’ art. Visit Weston Park Museum on Thursday, April 28, from 3pm to 4.30pm. It costs £52.50 via www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Bat Out of Hell

Performance takes place at the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, May 3, to Saturday, May 7. For tickets and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Paws with a Cause Sheffield

This is a one-day indoor and outdoor dog festival produced by Sheffield Hallam Events Management students raising money for Cavendish Cancer Care. The event takes place at Hillsborough Arena on Saturday, April 30, from 11am to 5pm. It is free to attend, and for more details visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Short Course: But is it any good? Consuming Art and Taste.

Bat Out of Hell.