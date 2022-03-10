7 thing to do in Sheffield: From beer-paired tapas to live theatre performances

Here’s seven of the best.

See vocalist Emilia Mårtensson perform live

Her distinctive music crosses the borders between Scandinavian folk, jazz and art pop. She returns to Sheffield with her new band featuring MOBO award winning saxophonist Adan Waldmann. She plays at Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road. Friday, March 11, at 8pm. Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

SMA Spring Showcase Concert.

Another Fine Mess: Laurel & Hardy with a live piano

Start your afternoon by laughing along with three of Laurel and Hardy’s 1920s comedies at Abbeydale Picture House in Nether Edge on Sunday, March 13, at 2pm. Tickets: General Admission £13.52 under 18’s free from allevents.in

Confidence Through Climbing (Women of Colour session)

This session aims to build confidence, improve fitness, mobility and strength and is ideal for those trying climbing for the first time. It takes place at The Climbing Works on Little London Road, on Sunday, March 13, between 6pm and 8pm. It is free to attend and you can register at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Beer paired tapas and tutored tasting with Thornbridge Brewery

Enjoy a 4-course beer paired dinner and a tutored tasting with a Thornbridge beer sommelier at The Eagle on Ecclesall Road, on Thursday, March 10, from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets cost £31.85 available from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Plant potting

Head down to the show flat at Bramall Court in Highfield, and take part in planting your very own plant (Bonsai tree, Metre Chilli or Cactus). Once you have planted your own plant, you can keep them and continue to grow them. Takes place on Saturday, March 12, at 2pm. Free to attend and register at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Wet/Land/Dwellers - screening and performance

A multi sensory evening of film, discussion and live audio performance from artists ‘a place of their own’ and Gary Stewart. It takes place at the Brown Street Foodhall on Friday, March 11, from 5pm to 7pm. Free to attend and register at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Josephine

The life of entertainer and civil rights campaigner Josephine Baker is celebrated in this performance at the Studio Theatre on Wednesday, March 16. For tickets and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

